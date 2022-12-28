What to expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is getting set to ring in the new year!

The fifth annual Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration takes place at nine locations around the city.

The event replaced First Night back in 2018 and this will be the first completely in-person celebration since before the pandemic.

There are tons of things to do for the whole family. And organizers say safety is a top priority given the recent violence in the Queen City.

“We have complete cooperation from Burlington’s law enforcement and also Chocolate Thunder Security on hand. We are mostly on the Church Street side of the Marketplaces and also down in Waterfront Park and indoor venues that have been quite safe, so we don’t anticipate any problems,” said Zach Williamson of Highlight New Year’s Eve.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Zach Williamson about what you can expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve.

Tickets for adults are $12. Kids 5 and under get in free. Highlight starts at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.