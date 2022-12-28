What to expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is getting set to ring in the new year!

The fifth annual Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration takes place at nine locations around the city.

The event replaced First Night back in 2018 and this will be the first completely in-person celebration since before the pandemic.

There are tons of things to do for the whole family. And organizers say safety is a top priority given the recent violence in the Queen City.

“We have complete cooperation from Burlington’s law enforcement and also Chocolate Thunder Security on hand. We are mostly on the Church Street side of the Marketplaces and also down in Waterfront Park and indoor venues that have been quite safe, so we don’t anticipate any problems,” said Zach Williamson of Highlight New Year’s Eve.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Zach Williamson about what you can expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve.

Tickets for adults are $12. Kids 5 and under get in free. Highlight starts at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end at end of March 2023.
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service...
Wellness report finds disparities in mental health care for emergency service providers
SDF
What to expect at Highlight New Year's Eve Burlington celebration
Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. And service providers say they are now...
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch