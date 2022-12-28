BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the last of the flakes near the Canadian border taper off, we set the stage for a quiet stretch of weather to end the week. We stay mainly cloudy overnight with temperatures ranging from the low 20s to near 30 by Thursday morning. High pressure continues to build in, bringing some breaks of sunshine and a mostly to partly cloudy day overall.

We’ll also see an influx of warmer temperatures, with highs in the 40s starting tomorrow and continuing through the weekend. High pressure keeps us dry through Friday, although clouds increase again by late Thursday.

The bigger system comes in just in time to rain on New Year’s Eve plans. Once again, temperatures will be warm enough to primarily support rain. We’ll see showers approaching northern New York by Friday night and Vermont by Saturday morning. Unfortunately the steadiest rain will likely fall in the evening and the hours around midnight.

Showers will likely linger into Sunday with some snow showers in the mountains on the back end of the system. We dry out again Monday before another system moves in Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures stay mild for this time of year through the next week, meaning the first week of January will feature above normal temperatures too.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.