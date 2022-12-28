BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far, this week has been pretty quiet and uneventful in the weather department, and that’s okay, after last week’s big storm. Today will be a whole lot like the last couple of days - lots of clouds, but also some snow showers, as a small, fast-moving clipper system scoots through, mainly during the first part of the day. Those snow showers will only amount to a dusting to an inch or two in some of the higher elevations by the end of the day.

With a bubble of high pressure passing over our heads on Thursday, we’ll get some sunshine going! Also, it will be warming up into the 40s for most of us. In fact, temperatures will be well above average, in the 40s, right through the holiday weekend. We will be dry for Thursday and Friday, but things will change as we get into the weekend.

A frontal system will be moving in from the west, accompanied by rain. There may be a few showers early on Saturday near the Canadian border, but a more widespread, heavier, steadier rain will move in just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations during the evening and late night hours. The rain will continue Saturday night and into the day on Sunday to start the new year of 2023. As the system moves out late Sunday, there may be a brief changeover from rain to snow, but not a lot of snow is expected. It will be briefly blustery late Sunday on the tail end of the departing system.

We’ll get the sunshine back on Monday. And Tuesday may start with a little sun in the morning, but then another frontal system will be coming in with yet another round of rain showers, along with breezy conditions, by late in the day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of these frontal systems, and we will be fine-tuning the timing of that rain over the weekend. -Gary

