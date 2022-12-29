$1.7T federal spending plan to bring millions of dollars to Vermont communities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big bucks are headed Vermont’s way. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending plan passed by Congress will fund the government, and outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders secured millions in the budget for local projects. There is $200 million in funding for Vermont communities for all kinds of projects, from human services and health care to transportation and housing to energy and water.

The city of Barre will get a boost, most visibly at the Aud.

“Really to bring this building into the future to expand its life and extend its use,” Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said.

Some $3.4 million to overhaul the Barre Municipal Auditorium which hosts concerts, events and sports. It will get a new boiler, new air conditioning, and efficiency and accessibility upgrades. And another $2.2 million to replace aged drinking water pipes.

“This covers a lot of gaps for our city and allows us to deploy resources to so many more of our needs. So, this is a game changer for us,” Storellicastro said.

Just up the road, the Vermont Historical Society is slated to receive $210,000 for the Vermont History Center in Barre. The public and researchers will be able to view hundreds of tangible links to the past which are currently in closed storage.

“These are items we can look at that are from our historical past and these are the things that allow us to understand where we came from and what stories we have in our state’s history,” said Andrew Liptak of the Vermont Historical Society.

The Vermont Law School will receive nearly a million dollars to expand its justice reform legal clinic, extending expungement and clemency clinics, and boosting immigration assistance.

“We needed to make it something that we could be giving ongoing instead of these one-off clinics. So one of the things that will happen with this justice reform clinic is it will happen in an ongoing way,” said Stephanie Clark of the Vermont Law School.

The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill keeps the federal government’s lights on, and this year targets millions for local communities.

The funding is expected to be a boon for Main Street Vermont communities, but economists say debt spending could hurt us later on.

“We’re all paying for those nice gifts under the tree that all of these organizations are getting, and we’re paying for it now and we’ll be paying for it in the future. The bill will eventually come due at some point,” economist Art Woolf said.

That could result in higher taxes or cuts for federal programs.

This is the final bill that Congress passed and was also Sen. Patrick Leahy’s final vote.

President Biden will sign the spending plan in the coming weeks.

