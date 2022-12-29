3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three suspects were charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store.

Taeshawn Adams Wright, 18, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot.

Two others were arrested on Dec. 24 in connection to the shooting, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation, Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Star Tribune.

“We expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future,” Hodges said. “Our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease.”

Police said a dispute between two groups of young men led to an exchange of gunfire at the mall on Dec. 23.

According to charges, Hudson was shot eight times and died in the men’s section at Nordstrom. Witnesses, mall security guards and first responders tried to save him. Police found cartridge casings near Hudson’s body, along with a .40 caliber firearm that was “determined to be associated” with Hudson.

Frightened customers scrambled for safety, and the nation’s largest shopping center went into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.

Mall spokesperson Laura Utecht said metal detectors were added to the mall’s north entrance in October in a testing phase, but they were not operational during the most recent shooting. Other security features — including cameras, K9, bike patrol and plainclothes officers — have been put into place, Utecht said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Kirk Bosworth
Super Senior: Kirk Bosworth
Experts say Vermont's winters have warmed, a concerning trend for one of the state's keystone...
Snow problem or no problem? Resorts concerned as ski season heats up
Are you breaking out the bubbly and more for New Year's Eve? Experts are warning about binge...
Concerns about alcohol as Americans get ready to toast to the new year
SDF
Concerns about alcohol as Americans get ready to toast to the new year
A key piece of Burlington's homeless pod community arrived on Thursday, bringing the shelter a...
Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion