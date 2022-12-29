Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Want to be a part of a Christmas movie in January? A casting company is looking for some extra help.

WHNS reports The Casting Office, Inc. currently has an open call out for movie extras in North Carolina.

The casting call is for an upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie called “A Biltmore Christmas.”

The film is scheduled to start work at the historic estate in January 2023 and be in theaters in November of next year.

A spokesperson for the Hallmark Channel described “A Biltmore Christmas” as a love story with a little Christmas charm.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, of Hallmark Media.

According to the casting company, it’s looking for people who live in the area to be background performers in the film. The company has handled casting for major films such as “Forrest Gump,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and “Venom.”

No experience is needed to be a movie extra and those interested must apply online.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Big bucks are headed Vermont’s way in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending plan passed by...
$1.7T federal spending plan to bring millions of dollars to Vermont communities
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico