Concerns about alcohol as Americans get ready to toast to the new year

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ring in the new year this weekend, and many people will toast with alcohol both at midnight and throughout the evening. But there are concerns about too much alcohol being consumed on the holiday.

CNN has cut back on showing alcohol being consumed on its celebration telecast at Times Square, and experts are warning about binge drinking and the long-term risks of boozing.

Dr. Peter Jackson is a psychiatrist with the UVM Health Network. He spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about alcohol abuse, alcohol poisoning and more. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

