Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Walkers, bikers, and transit riders are getting more support in New York.
Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that supports “complete streets” projects.
The legislation increases funding for street projects, including updated designs.
Hochul says whether someone is on a sidewalk, bike lane, or on the bus, New Yorkers deserve a high-quality trip that gets them safely to their destination.
