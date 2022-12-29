Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Walkers, bikers, and transit riders are getting more support in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that supports “complete streets” projects.

The legislation increases funding for street projects, including updated designs.

Hochul says whether someone is on a sidewalk, bike lane, or on the bus, New Yorkers deserve a high-quality trip that gets them safely to their destination.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.