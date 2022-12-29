Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty homeless people are a step closer to having a warm safe shelter in Burlington. The city’s pod community got a boost on Thursday with the delivery of a building critical for the low-barrier shelter on Elmwood Avenue to open.

Two trailers were delivered. They’re actually two halves of one building which will serve as the community building and resource center which will include a kitchen, meeting spaces and private rooms for caseworkers to work with the people who live here.

“We’re working through making sure as many people who have no shelter have a place to live,” Michael Monte said.

Monte and his organization, the Champlain Housing Trust, will be operating the low-barrier shelter pod community when it opens to around 30 unhoused community members next month.

The pods will serve people who can’t be accommodated in shelters or hotel rooms in the Burlington area.

“Some people right now are living in motels in far away counties in Vermont because there’s nothing here. So the idea is to bring those folks back into Chittenden County and to serve the folks who are now living in tents or on hillsides and those sorts of things,” Monte said.

The selection process is done by referral from outreach workers from the Howard Center, the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and the police department to make sure they’re identifying where the greatest need lies.

“That team has really identified folks and is working through a system with our staff about who’s coming in and who is not. It’s not available, you can’t call us up and fill an application in. You can’t just walk up to the gate and door and say, ‘I want a place to live tonight.’ It really does have to be through that referral process,” Monte explained.

One building still to be delivered-- the bathhouse which will include bathrooms, showers and a laundry facility. The city hopes that will be in Burlington next week with a target date to open in mid- to late January.

“A lot of that depends on weather because we are transporting the modular units from Maine to Vermont, so we anticipate about two weeks from the point the structures are delivered to the site to open,” said Sarah Russell, the special assistant to end homelessness in Burlington. “We know that there are people who are outside, who are sheltered right now and we are really looking forward to providing some stability and safety for them.”

Monte says staffing continues to be a challenge, but they’ve been able to build a team to help manage the community, they just need one or two more people to fill out the staffing needs.

