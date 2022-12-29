New bill combats conflicts of interest in government contracts

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just signed into law.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan co-sponsored the bill to help identify and mitigate potential conflicts of interest between taxpayer-funded projects and government contractors’ other business opportunities.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers said many contractors conduct business with the private sector or other outside entities, which could raise questions about the reliability of consultations, advice, or projects under federal contracts.

