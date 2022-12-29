New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a Vermont rule about water.

Starting January 1st, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals.

The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC. That’s in accordance with Act 135.

The goal is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.

The DEC commissioner says we rely on surface water for drinking water, recreation, industrial uses, and wildlife habitat.

Anyone withdrawing 10,000 gallons or more of surface water within 24 hours, or 150,000 gallons or more over 30 days must register with DEC.

