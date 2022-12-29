New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Now in New York people can get married easier.

Governor Hochul also signed a bill that lets people become One-Day Marriage Officiants.

That means people over the age of 18 can apply for a one-day designation to allow them to oversee a single marriage ceremony on one specific date.

Houchul says this removes barriers so friends and family members can be the ones to officiate marriages easier.

