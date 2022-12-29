New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant

Now in New York people can get married easier.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Now in New York people can get married easier.

Governor Hochul also signed a bill that lets people become One-Day Marriage Officiants.

That means people over the age of 18 can apply for a one-day designation to allow them to oversee a single marriage ceremony on one specific date.

Houchul says this removes barriers so friends and family members can be the ones to officiate marriages easier.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a Vermont rule about water.
New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023
Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just...
New bill combats conflicts of interest in government contracts
Now in New York people can get married easier.
New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant
Walkers, bikers, and transit riders are getting more support in New York.
Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a Vermont rule about water.
New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023