New York’s first legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday

NEW YORK (WCAX) - The first-ever legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New York.

The state’s first cannabis dispensary opens to adults over the age of 21 in New York City’s East Village at 4:20 p.m.

The nonprofit Housing Works is behind the facility and has been working to secure a license to sell pot for the last three years.

While it may be the first to open, it won’t be the last. The new year will bring dozens of new dispensaries and cannabis delivery services too.

New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 but licensing has been a slow process.

Related Stories:

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers

New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.