New York’s first legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday

The first-ever legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New York. - File photo
The first-ever legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New York. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - The first-ever legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New York.

The state’s first cannabis dispensary opens to adults over the age of 21 in New York City’s East Village at 4:20 p.m.

The nonprofit Housing Works is behind the facility and has been working to secure a license to sell pot for the last three years.

While it may be the first to open, it won’t be the last. The new year will bring dozens of new dispensaries and cannabis delivery services too.

New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 but licensing has been a slow process.

Related Stories:

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers

New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

The Mount Washington Observatory is celebrating 90 years in 2022, and observers are ready for...
Mount Washington Observatory looks ahead to another 90 years
It’s nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region, at one point causing 90,000 power...
Power returns to most Vermonters
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. - File photo
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just...
New bill combats conflicts of interest in government contracts