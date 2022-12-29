NH nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence moving to new facility

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire nonprofit that provides support to domestic violence victims throughout Sullivan County is preparing to move to a new location and welcome in a new executive director.

The Turning Points Network based in Claremont helps upward of 1,000 victim-survivors of domestic violence every year. And officials say it is a problem that is not going away.

“The only way we are going to end violence in Sullivan County is if we work on preventing it,” Pascale Graham said.

Graham has been an advocate for victims her entire adult life. Now, she’s taking on the role of executive director of the Turning Points Network in its new facility. The nonprofit supports victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and sex trafficking.

“So we are doubled up in our offices now which isn’t great for confidentiality and privacy issues, and we just outgrew that space. And we also wanted to have a space where survivors can come, we can hold meetings here, have more support groups,” Graham said.

According to statistics, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. But men can also be victims and the crimes often are under-reported.

The new location, which is around the corner from the current one, will have a wing dedicated to education.

“If we can go ahead and work with children who might be experiencing violence in their lives, hopefully, we can prevent them from being victimized or even being an abuser in their future,” Graham said.

Federal funds and generous donors made the $2.8 million facility possible. It will complement the agency’s emergency shelter and crisis support line which is 1-800-639-3130.

Graham says community outreach is her top priority as she steps into her new role.

“Thinking about LGBTQ individuals who might be experiencing violence in their lives that have social stigmas. They might have family barriers to accessing services or they might not know about us. That we really want to reach out to those populations and let them know that we do in fact service everybody,” she said.

Graham will take the helm on Jan. 1. The new facility is scheduled to open a couple of weeks after that.

