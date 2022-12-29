Plattsburgh DPW to pick up holiday trees

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Public Works is getting ready to help clean up Christmas. There’s not an exact date yet, but they say they’ll start picking up Christmas trees when they see a number of them out on the curb.

Instead of disposing of them normally, the city is planning to host another Tannenboom event in February.

“We will be collecting trees and having a community bonfire event at the city beach,” said Courtnery Meisenheimer, the city’s community engagement coordinator. “That’s just an event that’s meant to bring folks out into the community.”

In addition to tree pickup, those who use the city’s refuse service will see some changes. There will be no pickup on December 30th or January 2nd.

People who excess refuse that needs to be picked up post-holiday can contact public works, though there may be a fee.

