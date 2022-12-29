Power returns to most Vermonters

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region, at one point causing 90 thousand of power outages across the state.

During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed trees across the state caused outages in every county.

And icing from the dropping temperatures made roads slick and a newly added layer of fresh snow made for very tricky restoration conditions over the weekend.

The majority of remaining outages this week were among Washington Electric customers.

Crews said hard-to-fix outages were left and that they were in more rural areas where only a few houses would be restored at one time.

We’re told more than 30 poles were broken across Washington Electric territory.

Meanwhile, Vermont Electric Co-op CEO Rebecca Towne said on Facebook that the storm “has left its mark as a storm we will never forget. It has been a long haul for six days - for our members who endured long outages amid cold weather – for our team who has been working long hours in tough conditions to restore power.”

Towne also said dozens of additional crews helped out and that restaurants kept the teams fed.

And Vermont Emergency Management posted QUOTE: “It appears just about everyone should have their power back. We can’t thank everyone who was on the front lines during this storm enough. As the saying goes “Not all heroes wear capes” and we couldn’t agree more! Thank you!”

