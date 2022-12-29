Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges.

Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.

According to court documents, Gumrukcu was involved in several fraudulent oil deals between 2015 and Davis’ murder in 2018.

During that time, Gumrukcu worked with Eratay to create fake bank statements promising payment to Davis.

Court paperwork states that by 2017, Gumrukcu was involved in a multimillion-dollar biotech merger around an alleged cure for HIV, all while Davis complained about his fraud.

Davis threatened legal action again in late December 2017. He was found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet on Jan. 6.

A third suspect, Jerry Banks, also appeared in court, but he was not charged with wire fraud.

The three men were previously charged with working together to have Davis abducted from his Danville home and then killed.

Related Stories:

New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot

Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder-for-hire

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont

2nd Nevada suspect pleads not guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire of Danville man

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea

Widow in alleged murder-for-hire case sues suspect

Feds seek to hold suspect in 2018 murder of Vermont man

Man denies kidnapping charge in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

2nd suspect charged in murder scheme of Danville man

Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery

Investigation remains under wraps for Danville man found shot dead

FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case

Death certificate: Victim found in snowbank was fatally shot in spot

FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case

Police now calling Barnet death a homicide

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.