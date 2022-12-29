Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud

Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on...
Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges. - File photo
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges.

Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.

According to court documents, Gumrukcu was involved in several fraudulent oil deals between 2015 and Davis’ murder in 2018.

During that time, Gumrukcu worked with Eratay to create fake bank statements promising payment to Davis.

Court paperwork states that by 2017, Gumrukcu was involved in a multimillion-dollar biotech merger around an alleged cure for HIV, all while Davis complained about his fraud.

Davis threatened legal action again in late December 2017. He was found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet on Jan. 6.

A third suspect, Jerry Banks, also appeared in court, but he was not charged with wire fraud.

The three men were previously charged with working together to have Davis abducted from his Danville home and then killed.

