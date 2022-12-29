Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, soon after his election.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.”

On Wednesday Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see him at Benedict’s home in the Vatican Gardens where he has lived since retiring in 2013. The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in the recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

Bruni said Thursday that Benedict “managed to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and conscious and today, while his condition remains grave, the situation at the moment is stable.”

“Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.”

Responding to that call, the diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in honor of Benedict on Friday at St. John Lateran, Benedict’s former basilica in his capacity as the bishop of Rome.

Word of Benedict’s declining health immediately posed questions about what would happen when he dies, given the unprecedented reality of having a reigning pope presumably presiding over the funeral of a former pope.

Most Vatican experts expect any funeral would resemble that for any retired bishop of Rome, albeit with the caveat that there would be official delegations to honor a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Benedict’s native Germany and beyond.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

An Alaska man says he was finally going to get a heart transplant, but a storm meant the heart...
Severe weather causes man to miss heart transplant
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a Vermont rule about water.
New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023
Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just...
New bill combats conflicts of interest in government contracts
Now in New York people can get married easier.
New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant