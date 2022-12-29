Why experts say ‘Dry January’ can have big health benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new year is nearly upon us and some people will kick off 2023 without any alcohol. The trend is called “Dry January.”

Folks on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace didn’t seem to be very familiar with Dry January, nor did they seem to be very excited about it.

“Seems like a good way if someone has an alcohol problem to have them take a break for a month,” said one.

“I am just not particularly interested in participating but I get why some people would,” said another.

But Brandon Lawson likes to use it as a chance to check in with himself and says this will be Dry January, year two.

“It went very well, I ended up feeling a lot better not just mentally but physically. And actually, it went so well, I kept it going through February last year,” Lawson said.

According to food and research firm CGA, 35% of legally aged adults in the U.S. did it to start 2022.

There are benefits to putting down the bottle-- even for just a month-- according to health experts.

“For a lot of people it allows time for their body just to rid themselves of a substance that our bodies generally really don’t want and are constantly trying to process out,” said Dr. Peter Jackson, a psychiatrist with the UVM Health Network.

Jackson says, generally speaking, Dry January is a good thing. For people who struggle with mental health, stopping drinking can unmask underlying issues and give people the chance to see how they’re really feeling. And the bottom line-- it’s better for your physical health, too.

“It is toxic to our body,” said Laura Biron, a dietitian and nutritionist.

Biron says more and more of her clients are shying away from drinking, even if just to feel better.

While calories aren’t necessarily bad, calories from alcohol and sugary mixers don’t do much for your body.

“It’s the alcohol that can cause some excess calories without any nutritional benefit whatsoever,” Biron said.

She says it’s a diuretic, sucking you dry of hydration and sodium.

“We spend a lot of money on cosmetics and moisturizers, and decreasing alcohol consumption can show up in more hydrated skin,” Biron said.

It also wreaks havoc on your gut microbiome, causing bloating and reflux, irritating IBS and it can cause eating impulsivity.

By putting down the hard drink and picking up something like a seltzer, your tummy could thank you.

“Overall, digesting food more comfortably, the absence of bloating, assimilating the nutrients from food and better elimination-- can’t go wrong with that,” Biron said.

It should be noted, if you have a pattern of heavy drinking, you could go through withdrawals by quitting cold turkey. Dr. Jackson says if you fit the bill, seek medical help to come up with a plan and get supervision.

