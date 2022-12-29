BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this week has featured pretty typical late December weather - lots of clouds and a few snow showers from time to time. Today will start out the same as the previous days this week, with lots of clouds, but then we’ll break out into sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Also, warmer air will start moving in. Temperatures will be jumping into the 40s for most of us today.

It will be staying warm right through the holiday weekend and also into next week. But there will also be some wet weather as we transition from 2022 into 2023.

A frontal system will be closing in on us, first from the north with the chance for a few showers near the Canadian border late Friday into early Saturday, then from the west as a steadier rain moves in for the evening and overnight hours, which is right at the time that we ring in the new year at the stroke of midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning.

As the system moves out on the first day of 2023 on Sunday, the rain may change to some snow late in the day, mainly in the higher elevations. It will also turn briefly blustery late Sunday.

The first work week of the new year will start with some sunshine on Monday. There may also be a little sunshine early on Tuesday. But then another round of rain will be moving in for late Tuesday into Wednesday, along with breezy conditions.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the almost springlike weather this afternoon! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.