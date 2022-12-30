2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

