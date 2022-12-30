Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott announced nearly $4M in Community Development Block Grant funding.

The money will be spent on 12 projected throughout the state, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Vermont’s congressional delegation says this federal funding will be used to create desperately needed affordable housing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.