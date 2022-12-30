Eco-friendly funds go to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Pedals will be pumping in Plattsburgh, thanks to money to upgrade bike lanes.

City leaders say $400,000 will be spent on part of Oak Street.

Crews will be widening the sidewalks to five feet wide, restriping crosswalks, and adding signs, pedestrian signals, and bike lanes.

The goal is to make it easier for students to get to Oak Street Elementary school without a car.

The money is part of an $11.6M investment into climate-smart projects across the state of New York.

