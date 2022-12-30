Financial support for N.Y. organ donors

Dec. 30, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Living organ donors in New York are being supported for their sacrifice.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that allows people to be reimbursed for the costs of kidney and liver donations.

She calls this a first-state-in-the-nation program.

The law establishes a program to cover the extra costs associated with organ donation for New York residents who donate to a fellow New Yorker.

A state senator says New York ranks almost last at the national level for organ donor registration rates.

Regarding the new bill, Gov. Hochul said, “There is no greater gift a New Yorker can give than the gift of saving a life... Living organ donors are true heroes, and with this legislation, we are taking meaningful steps to support their sacrifice and save lives.”

