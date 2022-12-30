Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive we told you started about two months ago ends tomorrow and needs a few more items.

Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper, and personal hygiene products.

The drive is put on by the Orchard Neighborhood and friends in South Burlington.

The Community Health Center in Burlington, Feeding Chittenden, and the Junior League Diaper Bank benefit from this collection.

It’s the 8th year the drive has been put on.

If you’re interested in helping out, visit their website.

