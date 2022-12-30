Hochul to hold first inaugural speech

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to give her inaugural speech this Sunday.

The inauguration will be held this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

In addition to Hochul, the lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller will all be sworn in for their next terms.

This is Hochul’s first inaugural address.

The event will be made available to stream online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.