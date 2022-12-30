Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history.

Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County.

She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring.

Ram Hinsdale said if all goes smoothly, she will be the first pregnant legislator in Vermont in nearly 20 years with a due date just about when the legislative session should end.

She said this gives her more of a reason to fight for working families, caregivers, and the advancement of early childhood education.

