Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month.

The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco.

The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the intersection to ease left-hand turns on and off the interstate.

VTrans calls the current situation a “high crash location” and says the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns.

A hybrid public meeting about the project is being held at the Colchester Meeting House on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. You can also join online or by phone. The presentation will give an overview of the project and go over the construction schedule, including information about future blasting. Click here for all the details.

