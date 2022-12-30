Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan

A public meeting about the planned "Diverging Diamond Interchange" in Colchester has been...
A public meeting about the planned "Diverging Diamond Interchange" in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month.(Rendering)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month.

The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco.

The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the intersection to ease left-hand turns on and off the interstate.

VTrans calls the current situation a “high crash location” and says the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns.

A hybrid public meeting about the project is being held at the Colchester Meeting House on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. You can also join online or by phone. The presentation will give an overview of the project and go over the construction schedule, including information about future blasting. Click here for all the details.

Related Stories:

Exit 16 ‘diverging diamond’ project to soon break ground

VTrans back in court over diverging diamonds ruling

VTrans: ‘Diverging diamond’ could ease congestion at Exit 16

New Exit 16 traffic pattern slowed down in court

Exit 16 business owners concerned by VTrans land takings

Vermont Supreme Court yanks Exit 16 Act 250 permit

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. - File photo
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history.
Vt. Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they...
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally...
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
A holiday drive we told you started about two months ago ends tomorrow and needs a few more...
Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow