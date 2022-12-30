Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!

Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116.

The truck was named by kids at Founders Memorial School.

Dumont says it’s a good name for a truck in Vermont.

Our other Snowplow Spotlight is a slam dunk!

It’s Snowbe Byrant, a play on the name Kobe Bryant, who played in the NBA.

Snowbe shoots hoops on Routes 100 and 105, from Troy to Newport.

The plow is driven by Richard Mason, who has been with VTrans for three years.

Mason said, “Must be the kids like basketball to come up with a creative name like that.” Students at Newport Town School came up with the name.

