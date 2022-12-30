‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on.

Since 2002, cows and their handlers have paraded down Main Street in Brattleboro every June to promote the region’s farming industry. The event attracted thousands to the area.

But, in 2020, COVID-19 brought an end to that annual summer tradition and now the founder is looking to the future.

“From day one, bring people and connecting them with the food they eat, I think we really accomplished that. There are so many other organizations from our various programs that we have done that have taken that and continued,” said Orly Munzing, the founder of the Strolling of the Heifers.

The money raised over the years by the nonprofit is being dispersed to other agencies with similar philosophies. That includes the Winston Prouty Center, which promotes the success of children and families, and the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance.

“At DBA we have a strong mission of education, economic development, vibrancy and community, so I think there are lots of possibilities,” said Kate Trzaskos of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance.

The Strolling of the Heifers will have another lasting impact-- the Agritech Institute for Small Farms.

Seed money is helping to create a think tank designed to promote farm viability and combat climate change. One pilot project is already in the works.

“It is a GPS system that allows for establishing virtual boundaries for animal enclosure and it’s more efficient and should be less expensive,” said Dan Smith of the Agritech Institute for Small Farms.

The institute is currently based in Montpelier and will focus on the entire state with plans to expand throughout northern New England.

Autoplay Caption

Related Story:

Strolling of the Heifers suspended

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.