Trends for 2023: what to expect from advertisers in the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies making sure peoples ears and eyes notice.

A Vermont marketing expert took a look over what trends dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023.

We asked people if ads on social media got them spending money this year.

“I’m not a Facebook person, I more decide what I want and I do the research on amazon and things, a little bit of research,” said Jill Kaplan of Burlington.

And for others, keeping up with the Joneses is a tried and true way to spend some money.

“To see things and when I go in if they have a display or something oh wow I haven’t had that in a while,” said Peter Hunt of Shelburne.

“Unfortunately its not from TV advertising it’s probably what I see other people have,” said Rich White from New York.

Many consider 2022 to be a year where COVID restrictions loosened. Matthew Dodds, who runs the marketing firm Branthropology in Burlington, said products and commercials this year correlated.

“We’re seeing the coming back online of things like cruises, travel, even car inventory is starting to pick back up,” said Dobbs.

And from the pandemic, Dobbs said an ongoing trend Vermont entrepreneurs have taken advantage of, and should continue to, is the explosion of digital platforms to get a company or idea to a larger audience.

“You can be in Vermont and be national,” Dobbs said. “So that’s one of the things that I think was already going on, but became cemented, cemented over COVID, where you can form and all the tools that you need to form a national following really are your phone and access to the internet.”

He also says he’s had more clients in recent months target online advertisements within counties and towns in Vermont, as opposed to spending money on broadcast, statewide ads.

“We’ll have a client people’s trust company that has a footprint Franklin, Grand Isle county, for example. Well, they can just buy that and be relatively efficient,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs also said to expect the continuation of brands advertising in platforms catered towards kids, like like online game platform Roblox.

