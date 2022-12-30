Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st.

It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour.

However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.

In New York the minimum wage in upstate counties is also going up starting tomorrow as part of a $15 hourly wage phase-in process.

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20.

Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides will increase by $1 to $16.20 in upstate counties.

Houchul said fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to the state.

