Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’

A "hackathon" brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday.
A "hackathon" brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday.

No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software.

The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops and the chance for participants to collaborate on coding projects.

Student organizers tell us while the original event was in India, it’s a chance to learn something new here at home.

“I’m hoping that they’ll gain new skills... See what it’s like to network with other people who have similar interests. I hope they’ll make new friends. I hope the workshops will teach them things. It’s like we can still get together and have fun even if we can’t make it to New Delhi,” said Mason Meirs, a Hack Club organizer.

Hack Clubs are a worldwide network of student-led programming clubs that can be found in many high schools.

The Shelburne event on Dec. 30 goes until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. - File photo
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using...
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room