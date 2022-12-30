Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday.

No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software.

The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops and the chance for participants to collaborate on coding projects.

Student organizers tell us while the original event was in India, it’s a chance to learn something new here at home.

“I’m hoping that they’ll gain new skills... See what it’s like to network with other people who have similar interests. I hope they’ll make new friends. I hope the workshops will teach them things. It’s like we can still get together and have fun even if we can’t make it to New Delhi,” said Mason Meirs, a Hack Club organizer.

Hack Clubs are a worldwide network of student-led programming clubs that can be found in many high schools.

The Shelburne event on Dec. 30 goes until 8 p.m.

