Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston.

Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement.

Police affidavits in the case allege that between Nov. 23 and Dec. 5, Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova used his state police ID card to access the evidence room numerous times, including four times on Nov. 26.

DiGenova is a 13-year veteran of the state police. He was based most recently at the Williston barracks, where earlier this month, police noticed several items seized in a narcotics case were missing from the evidence room. Among the missing items: Apple AirPods, earrings and a $14,000 gold Rolex watch.

Police allege that on Dec. 19, DiGenova showed the watch to another trooper, saying he bought it for his son on eBay, and that it was fake. Court records indicate DiGenova told a conflicting story to detectives investigating.

The investigation led to a jewelry store in Burlington, where staffers told detectives DiGenova had recently brought in a gold Rolex watch to be appraised.

According to the search warrant collection forms, police recovered DiGenova’s phone and a pair of earrings, however, the watch has not been recovered.

DiGenova has not been arrested but is currently suspended with pay and could face several charges, including grand larceny and giving false information to police.

