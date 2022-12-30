BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Last Friday of 2022, everyone! It looked and felt like spring yesterday as temperatures shot up into the 40s and low 50s. And that will happen again today! Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

As we get into the New Year’s weekend, a frontal system will be moving in with some wet weather. The latest forecast data is showing less in the way of heavy, steady rain, and instead more in the way of just some on-and-off showers from late afternoon, through the evening, and into the overnight hours. They will be more the “dodge-`em” type of showers, so outdoor celebrations are showing more promise.

The new year of 2023 will start out with a few lingering rain showers, and there could be just a few flurries in the mountains as the frontal system moves out.

Monday is looking dry with some sunshine. Then another system will be moving in late Tuesday, through Wednesday, and into Thursday with another round of rain and warm temperatures. It will finally cool down closer to normal by the end of next week.

Have a good and safe New Year’s, everyone! -Gary

