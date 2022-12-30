Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Last Friday of 2022, everyone! It looked and felt like spring yesterday as temperatures shot up into the 40s and low 50s. And that will happen again today! Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

As we get into the New Year’s weekend, a frontal system will be moving in with some wet weather. The latest forecast data is showing less in the way of heavy, steady rain, and instead more in the way of just some on-and-off showers from late afternoon, through the evening, and into the overnight hours. They will be more the “dodge-`em” type of showers, so outdoor celebrations are showing more promise.

The new year of 2023 will start out with a few lingering rain showers, and there could be just a few flurries in the mountains as the frontal system moves out.

Monday is looking dry with some sunshine. Then another system will be moving in late Tuesday, through Wednesday, and into Thursday with another round of rain and warm temperatures. It will finally cool down closer to normal by the end of next week.

Have a good and safe New Year’s, everyone! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. - File photo
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. And service providers say they are now...
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast