Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We flipped the switch today into another stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Most areas outside the NEK saw temperatures well into the 40s, and a couple places like Rutland and Bennington even saw highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow, although it comes with more cloud cover.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as temperatures stay mild in the 30s, warmest on the Vermont shores of Lake Champlain. Friday will be a dry but mainly cloudy day with highs ranging from the mid 40s to near 50, with a couple low 50s possible again. There could be a couple light showers near the Canadian border by Friday evening ahead of our next system.

By Saturday, there will be the chance for scattered showers. Unfortunately showers will become more widespread as the day goes on, meaning you will likely be dodging rain drops at outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperatures will once again be warm enough to support rain.

Showers don’t stop with the new year, and we start 2023 with ongoing scattered showers. There may be a changeover to snow in the mountains Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather briefly returns Monday before another system moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. Some snow is possible at onset, but once again temperatures will surge well above normal for this time of year, promoting all rain by Wednesday, when we could see temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
James Owens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast