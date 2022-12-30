BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We flipped the switch today into another stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Most areas outside the NEK saw temperatures well into the 40s, and a couple places like Rutland and Bennington even saw highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow, although it comes with more cloud cover.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as temperatures stay mild in the 30s, warmest on the Vermont shores of Lake Champlain. Friday will be a dry but mainly cloudy day with highs ranging from the mid 40s to near 50, with a couple low 50s possible again. There could be a couple light showers near the Canadian border by Friday evening ahead of our next system.

By Saturday, there will be the chance for scattered showers. Unfortunately showers will become more widespread as the day goes on, meaning you will likely be dodging rain drops at outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperatures will once again be warm enough to support rain.

Showers don’t stop with the new year, and we start 2023 with ongoing scattered showers. There may be a changeover to snow in the mountains Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather briefly returns Monday before another system moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. Some snow is possible at onset, but once again temperatures will surge well above normal for this time of year, promoting all rain by Wednesday, when we could see temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

