Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display.

The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year.

Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including the carousel and the Ticonderoga.

This is the second winter the museum has put on the event, and organizers say they’ve seen increased attendance and many a sold-out night.

Museum director Tom Denenberg says, “We planned for this event for about 4 years, and we actually started putting it together during the first pandemic year. It’s a bad pun, but we had to ‘pull the plug’ because of the safety issues. And then we organized it last year for the first time, and then this year, it’s even bigger and better.” He adds, “We’re just so tickled by how this works. About two weeks ago, we exceeded last year’s attendance. so it’s become a holiday tradition in Chittenden County.”

Denenberg says they’re already thinking about how to improve the event for 2023.

This is the last weekend to check it out until next December. It’s open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

