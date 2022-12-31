Intercollegiate council proposes student sex harm survivor immunity policy

The legislature established the Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council in 2021.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses.

The legislature created the council in 2021 under Act 68 to develop a coordinated response to sexual harm across all higher education intuitions. The group is required by statute to meet four times annually.

This month, in its first written report to lawmakers, the council submitted language for a policy that ensures student survivors aren’t punished for reporting a sexual assault while engaging in minor misconduct, like alcohol or drug use.

Council leaders say this year was all about establishing connections with stakeholders across the state and beginning to brainstorm solutions.

“There are never any prevention educators, Title IX coordinators who feel as though they’re doing a perfect job,” said Assistant Dean of Student Life at Bennington college Alison Tartaglia, the council chair. “This is a way that we can share resources and tap into the work people are doing and leverage the fact that we are small.”

The group is composed of legal and medical experts, public safety officials, Title IX coordinators, and students.

They’re overseen by the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“Everybody is really excited to be at the table and be sharing ideas and to have this space to talk about these really big issues that space isn’t often carved out for,” said Jessica Barquist of the Network. “Everybody’s really showing up not in a defensive place but in a like, ‘How can we help each other do this work better in a way that is actually really beneficial to the students who need us to do better?’”

Their next priority is implementing a data collection system documenting sexual violence cases on Vermont campuses.

The council disbands in 2025, but they plan to ask the legislature for more time.

