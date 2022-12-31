Nursing school students get hands-on experience in UVM simulation lab

Hands-on medical training in UVM's clinical simulation lab.
Hands-on medical training in UVM’s clinical simulation lab.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week we told you about the clinical simulation lab at the University of Vermont giving future medical professionals hands-on experience in a controlled setting. Among the groups benefitting include future nurses.

College of Nursing leaders say the hands-on experience that the sim lab provides increases patient safety and improves the care they can offer.

While the students in the School of Nursing do get hands-on, real-world experience, it’s mostly from a curriculum perspective. The simulation lab can bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience.

Time in the simulation lab means more hands-on practice, with more opportunities built in to debrief the experience.

College of Nursing leaders say that this type of learning makes for better healthcare providers.

Sarah Manacek from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences says, “Being able to press pause and really guide a learner through the complexities of that situation, and make sure we can uncover the frames in their mind, make sure that those frames are correct and they are safe is an incredibly valuable experience.” She adds, “I think that simulation is only going to become more and more valuable as we look to the future.”

You can see a full deep dive into the simulation lab inside the UVM Larner College of Medicine with two doctoral residents here.

