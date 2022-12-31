Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!

Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered.

Fred loves people and making friends. Because he’s a hound dog, he likes to follow his nose, and you may recognize his howling bark.

Click here to learn more about Fred and the other amazing animals at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.