What To Do: Saturday, December 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve.

You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.

Or check out A Night of Queens at the Highland Center for the Arts! Ring in the new year with an evening of spectacular merriment, including drag performances, comedy, dancing, and more. It starts at 8:00 p.m. in Greensboro and goes on until midnight. Tickets are $30, which includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

If the kids want to celebrate but can’t stay up until midnight, there are many Noon Year’s Eve opportunities across the state. At these events, you may find music, dancing, refreshments, and other fun activities. The Montshire Museum in Norwich offers its science-themed celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Bennington Museum’s celebration starts at 11:15 a.m. and features a sparking grape juice toast at noon. The Milton Public Library’s event starts at 10:30 a.m. Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library has some fun events starting at 11:00 a.m., and the Tunbridge Public Library’s countdown to noon begins at 11:30 a.m.

Check out Zenbarn’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. There’s musical performances all night long, and two members of the Wu-Tang clan, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna, will be there to help you celebrate the new year. Tickets include food served all night long and a midnight champagne toast. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m.

Many ski areas across the state are offering New Year’s celebrations, featuring fireworks, torchlight parades, live music, and more. You can find a live band and fireworks at Magic Mountain starting at 7:00 p.m. There’s glow tubing and a bonfire at Smuggler’s Notch from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. At Jay Peak, there are opportunities for all ages, including a Prince-themed dance party and fireworks starting at 9:00 p.m. There’s ice dancing and fireworks at Stowe, and a special musical guest with fireworks at Okemo. And you can find a torchlight parade with fireworks at Sugarbush, Stratton, Bolton Valley, and Killington.

The Montpelier-based non-profit All Brains Belong is hosting a free virtual New Year’s Eve celebration this evening. Organizers say it’s a great COVID-safe way to celebrate away from large crowds. There will be a discussion about new year’s resolutions from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., then various group activities until 6:45 p.m. when the Misty Bay Ramblers will perform for the virtual crowd. It all takes place on Zoom and is free for anyone looking to avoid large gatherings this New Year’s Eve.

