BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy last day of 2022! After record warmth yesterday, it’s going to be another spring-like day today with highs once again topping out in the mid 40s to low 50s. Today starts cloudy, but showers hold off until later this evening for most.

We could see an isolated sprinkle through the first half of the day, but any outdoor plans through early afternoon should be good to go. Shower chances increase across northern New York this afternoon as the frontal boundary that’s been stalled to our north begins to slip into the area. Scattered showers hold off for Vermont until early evening.

Outdoor New Year’s Eve plans won’t be completely rained out, but if you’re heading out, be prepared for a couple rounds of scattered showers that could be steady at times. Scattered showers will linger through midnight and into the first few hours of the new year before tapering off early Sunday morning. Aside from a few flurries in the Adirondacks or along the spine of the Green Mountains, it will be a mainly dry and cloudy day.

Temperatures will be very mild straight on through the evening. Temperatures will still range from the mid 40s to low 50s for most at midnight. We’ll hit our high temperatures early in the day Sunday as northwesterly winds bring cooler temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s by afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 40 Monday with dry conditions. We warm right back up again Tuesday with temperatures near 50. Temperatures surge well into the 50s again Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week. Wet weather also returns midweek. With warm temperatures, we will once again see mainly rain. Our next chance to see highs in the 30s won’t be until late next week.

Happy New Year’s Eve!

-Jess Langlois

