BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.

Temperatures remain very warm tonight, with most of us remaining in the 40s through the overnight. The only exception will be some pockets of eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley that are seeing cooler temperatures in the mid 30s. Temperatures will once again get into the 40s and low 50s Saturday, and temperatures will only fall a degree or two by midnight. That means many of us will be ringing in the new year with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to near 50.

A frontal boundary sitting just to our north will try to bring a few sprinkles to areas along the Canadian border tonight and early tomorrow, but most of us stay dry through midday. Shower chances increase into the afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve won’t be a total soaker, but if you’re heading out, be prepared to encounter showers and dress appropriately. Showers will be scattered, but intermittent moderate showers will move through the area in the hours leading up to midnight.

Showers taper off quickly Sunday morning. Winds shift northwesterly and temperatures will be warmest early in the day with cooling in the afternoon. A few light snow showers may cling to the Adirondacks and the spine of the Green Mountains, but they won’t be widespread or impactful.

Monday will be dry and cooler relative to the temperatures we are seeing now, but still a good 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Another low pressure system approaches Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another round of rain. Temperatures will likely surge well into the 50s again Wednesday before cooler temperatures return late in the week.

Enjoy the last day of 2022!

-Jess Langlois

