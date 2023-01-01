Boy with one hand asks Santa for toys, ‘not to get bullied’

It’s a special connection with community members coming together to support the 10-year-old. (WPBF, FAMILY OF CAMRON KING, ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A 10-year-old boy in Florida who asked Santa for some toys and to not be bullied got his Christmas wish with the help of a postal carrier and sheriff’s deputies.

Camron King, 10, got some new toys for Christmas, including a bow and arrow and a lightsaber. His story starts with a letter to Santa that his cousin, Layla Barker Molina, helped him write.

“Dear Santa, for Christmas, I want my family to come together and to have fun and not to get bullied and a couple of toys,” read the letter.

Camron King, 10, got his Christmas wish with the help of a postal carrier and sheriff’s deputies. He asked Santa for some toys and to not be bullied.(Source: King Family, WPBF via CNN)

The letter caught the attention of postal carrier Brittany Giles, who was sorting through letters to Santa mailed to the post office.

“I cried. I knew that I had to meet this child. I don’t think I’ve cried so much in my life,” Giles said.

Camron’s mother, Amy King, says her son was born without a left hand.

“As a mother, it touched me, too, because of the content of him wanting the whole family together and the bullying and things like that. He’s grown up with different disabilities and different things. He’s not like every other kid. So, it really touched me when I saw that,” she said.

Giles joined forces with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to gather Christmas gifts for Camron.

“You want to do what you can to help any child in that type of situation,” Giles said.

Deputy Ethan Kirk, who was among those who delivered the presents, says he plans to check in with Camron at school regarding the bullying.

“Asked him if there’s anything I can do for him, whether it’s go to his school, talk with his school resource deputy and just try to figure out a plan and try to get this stopped,” he said.

It’s been more than a holiday gift for Camron’s family. It’s a special connection with community members who were strangers just a few days before, now coming together to show support for the 10-year-old.

“He’s overcome a lot of different obstacles, so he’s my little, miracle baby,” Camron’s mom said.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

