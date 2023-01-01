GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was on its way to the U.S. was discovered at Querétaro Intercontinental Airport.(TSA)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUERETARO, Mexico (WCSC/Gray News) - The Mexican National Guard said it discovered four skulls, apparently of human origin, that were scheduled to be sent to South Carolina.

The package was registered to a courier and parcel company and guardsmen made the discovery inside the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, where they are authorized to carry out random searches for narcotics, firearms and currency, a news release from the Mexican Government stated.

Guard members said X-rays of the cardboard box detected “abnormal organic material,” which required further inspection. When authorities opened the box, they found four skulls of different sizes wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil.

The remains were apparently sent from the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, and addressed to Manning, South Carolina.

Authorities said the package did not have the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery.

No details on the people involved or reason for the shipment were included in the news release.

This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human...
This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human skulls found at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. Officials said the package was bound for Manning, South Carolina when they intercepted it.(Mexican National Guard)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
The minimum wage is going up this weekend in both Vermont and New York's North Country. - File...
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
A public meeting about the planned "Diverging Diamond Interchange" in Colchester has been...
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult...
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using...
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

Latest News

File photo
Elderly inmate at the Springfield prison passes away in hospital
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks