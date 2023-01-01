Keeping some old equipment while tackling new tech

The Mount Washington Observatory is celebrating 90 years in 2022, and observers are ready for what 2023 has to bring.(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Mount Washington Observatory is celebrating 90 years of history this year, and crews will be keeping some old equipment while tackling new tech.

The heart of the operation is at the top of the mountain where observers work and live in weekly shifts.

“They’re looking at humidity and temperature on that. They’re taking observations with their eyes, of course, of, of the surrounding sky to be able to give good observations for pilots and other aviation needs. We have, of course, some things that are digitized at this point, like our wind speed and our barometers. But we actually still have the original instruments,” said Drew Bush, the executive director of the observatory.

The original instruments date back to the 1930s but are mostly on display at this point. For 20-23 and beyond, the team is working on expanding research opportunities and designing special tubes to measure wind speeds on Mount Everest. They’re also trying to make the mountain more accessible to school children.

