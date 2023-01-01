Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format.

Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.

Directors say amid staffing challenges, and a difficult court process, the software aims to make the process smoother and make sure forms are filled out accurately.

Executive Director of Legal Services Vermont, Sam Abel-Painter, says “Not only will they have the form; it’ll create a PDF form that they can use. Ideally if we are able to link things up directly with the courts’ online filing system, they could even then file the forms directly with the court from their phone.”

He says the program is still in its design stage, and they’ve enlisted the help of Suffolk University Law School to create it.

The goal is to roll the pilot program out by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.