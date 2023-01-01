New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow human composting as a burial method.

The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and California.

Supporters see human composting as an eco-friendly way to return remains to the earth as fresh, fertile soil after death, while critics oppose the burial method as being “inappropriate” for humans.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.