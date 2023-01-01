New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow human composting as a burial method.

The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and California.

Supporters see human composting as an eco-friendly way to return remains to the earth as fresh, fertile soil after death, while critics oppose the burial method as being “inappropriate” for humans.

