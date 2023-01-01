Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans

Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know... that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo.

Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 A.M. New Year’s Day. Her parents Danielle Lareau and Jordan Raymo are from Franklin. Elise was born weighing 6 lbs and 14 oz, and measuring a beautiful 19 ½ inches in length.

We’d like to say congratulations to the new parents and welcome to the world, baby Elsie!

