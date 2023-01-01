What To Do: Sunday, January 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!

Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.

Or start off the new year on the right foot with a first-day hike in the Adirondacks! Join New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation at a number of locations across the Adirondacks, including Prospect Mountain, Moxham Mountain, and Hadley Mountain. The hikes vary in distance and difficulty, but all hikers are welcome. There is no admission fee. Most meet up at 9:00 a.m. this morning. You can find more information here.

Today the Green Mountain Mahler returns for its annual performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on New Year’s Day. They’ll be at St. Michael’s College in Colchester starting at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids under 18. Organizers say the Ninth Symphony is one of Beethoven’s most joyous works, and it’s a wonderful way to welcome the new year.

Or you could create a vision board at DG Bodyworks in Cavendish! They’re hosting a workshop starting at noon today to help you get ahead on your goals for the new year. The workshop costs $25 to participate and supplies are included. Registration information can be found here.

The Woodstock Film Series continues today with a screening of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.” It starts at 3:00 p.m. at Billings Farm and is followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with the film’s screenwriter and Vermont native Nick Paley. The story features a beloved one-inch tall character who finds connection in even the smallest corners. Tickets are $15.

